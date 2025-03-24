Manuel Margot News: Unlikely to play much center field

Tigers president of baseball operation Scott Harris indicated Monday that he views Margot as more of a corner outfielder, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers' outfield, and particularly center field, has been hit hard by injuries, with Matt Vierling (shoulder), Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) going down. While Margot is capable of handling center field, it would appear he's more likely to see action in right field for the Tigers.