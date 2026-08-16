Manuel Rodriguez Injury: Closing in on return

Rodriguez (elbow) has a 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings during his minor-league rehab assignment.

Rodriguez pitched back-to-back days for Triple-A Durham on Friday and Saturday, which is likely the final hurdle that he had left to climb before joining the Rays, per MLB.com. The right-hander is just about fully recovered from right elbow surgery he underwent in August of last year, and Rodriguez could be activated from the injured list as early as this week.