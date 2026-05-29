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Manuel Rodriguez Injury: Throwing bullpen sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Rodriguez (elbow) has no timetable to progress to facing live hitters, MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez is tossing bullpen sessions, but the Rays seem to be taking a cautious approach with his throwing program. The right-hander underwent surgery to repair a right elbow flexor strain back on Aug. 8 of last year, and the hope remains that Rodriguez will still be able to return to action at some point in June or July.

Manuel Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Rays
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