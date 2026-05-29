Manuel Rodriguez Injury: Throwing bullpen sessions
Rodriguez (elbow) has no timetable to progress to facing live hitters, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez is tossing bullpen sessions, but the Rays seem to be taking a cautious approach with his throwing program. The right-hander underwent surgery to repair a right elbow flexor strain back on Aug. 8 of last year, and the hope remains that Rodriguez will still be able to return to action at some point in June or July.
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