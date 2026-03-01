Marc Church Injury: Ready for live work
Church (lat) is slated to throw live bullpen sessions Tuesday and Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Church is working his way back from a teres major strain and could be cleared for game action by early next week if he responds well to his upcoming live sessions. The 24-year-old righty has made just six career appearances in the majors, but he boasts one of the more electric arms in the organization and could be a factor in the late innings for the Rangers later on in 2026 if he can stay healthy and keep the free passes in check.
