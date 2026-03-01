Marc Church headshot

Marc Church Injury: Ready for live work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Church (lat) is slated to throw live bullpen sessions Tuesday and Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Church is working his way back from a teres major strain and could be cleared for game action by early next week if he responds well to his upcoming live sessions. The 24-year-old righty has made just six career appearances in the majors, but he boasts one of the more electric arms in the organization and could be a factor in the late innings for the Rangers later on in 2026 if he can stay healthy and keep the free passes in check.

Marc Church
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Church See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marc Church See More
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
286 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 First Impressions
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 First Impressions
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
320 days ago
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
325 days ago
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
MLB
Mound Musings: Life, the Universe and Everything
Author Image
Brad Johnson
339 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
343 days ago