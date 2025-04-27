Marc Church Injury: Sidelined at Triple-A

Church is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock with an oblique injury, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was reported April 22 that he would be shut down for 7-to-10 days. Church was optioned to Triple-A on April 16 after walking more batters (six) than he struck out (five) in 4.2 innings with the big club. The 24-year-old relief pitching prospect showed roughly the same velocity on his pitches as in 2024, using his 87-mph slider slightly more than his 96-mph fastball. He still has a chance to figure into the late innings in a year or two.