Marc Church Injury: Tosses side session

Church (lat) completed a bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Church apparently responded well to the side session and is close to facing hitters in live batting practice, something that could happen within the next few days. The 24-year-old is working his way back from a right lat strain, but barring any setbacks in his throwing program, he could be ready to make his Cactus League debut at some point within the next couple of weeks. Though he lacks much big-league experience with just six appearances to his name, Church possesses some of the best stuff of any of the Rangers' relief arms and could enter the high-leverage mix at some point in 2026.