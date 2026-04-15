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Marc Church News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Rangers designated Church for assignment Wednesday.

Church has given up four earned runs over 4.2 innings in the minors this year, and he'll now give up his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Cal Quantrill and Gavin Collyer.

Marc Church
Texas Rangers
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