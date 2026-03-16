Marc Church News: Opening season in Round Rock

The Rangers optioned Church to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Church made his Cactus League debut during Sunday's game against the Dodgers, when he struck out one batter and was charged with two runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning while tossing 19 pitches (13 strikes). He missed the majority of spring training while recovering from a teres major strain. That extended absence, coupled with the fact that he has minor-league options, will lead to Church opening the 2026 season in Triple-A, though he should see some major-league action when the Rangers need to bolster their bullpen.