Marc Church News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Church cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Round Rock.

Church was kicked off the 40-man roster last week after giving up two earned runs over 4.2 innings with the big club, but he will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 25-year-old righty is likely to spend most of his time this year at Triple-A, where he's allowed four earned runs on nine hits and four walks in just 4.2 frames.