Marcell Ozuna headshot

Marcell Ozuna Injury: Out until Friday with inflamed hip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 3:45pm

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Ozuna will be unavailable for the team's three-game series in Toronto due to hip inflammation, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan reports.

Ozuna was sent back to Atlanta to undergo an MRI, which showed inflammation in the hip but no other serious concerns, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is considered day-to-day but will remain in Atlanta until the team returns home Friday. Bryan De La Cruz will start at designated hitter in Monday's series opener in Toronto.

Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves
