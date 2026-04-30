Marcell Ozuna News: Absent from lineup
Ozuna is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Cardinals.
Ozuna is slumping again after a brief hot streak, having gone just 3-for-30 with a 1:11 BB:K over his last nine games. As a result, he has now been absent from the lineup three times in the last six contests. Ryan O'Hearn will get a start at designated hitter Thursday.
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