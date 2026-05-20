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Marcell Ozuna News: Absent from Pittsburgh lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Ozuna is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy to the bump, marking the second time in a row that the right-handed-hitting Ozuna has been absent from the lineup against a righty. Oneil Cruz will get a start at designated hitter for the Pirates, and Jhostynxon Garcia will patrol center field.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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