Marcell Ozuna News: Absent from Pittsburgh lineup
Ozuna is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis.
The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy to the bump, marking the second time in a row that the right-handed-hitting Ozuna has been absent from the lineup against a righty. Oneil Cruz will get a start at designated hitter for the Pirates, and Jhostynxon Garcia will patrol center field.
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