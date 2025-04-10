Marcell Ozuna News: Adds walk-off homer to hot stretch
Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Thursday's 4-2 extra-inning victory over the Phillies.
Ozuna doubled to left field for Atlanta's first hit of the game in the first inning, and he later crushed a two-run homer off Phillies right-hander Joe Ross to walk it off in the 11th frame following a lengthy rain delay. After beginning the season just 2-for-12, Ozuna is on a tear in April thus far, hitting .385 with two big flies, two doubles, five RBI and seven walks across 26 at-bats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now