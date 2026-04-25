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Marcell Ozuna News: Beginning on bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Ozuna isn't in the Pirates' starting lineup Saturday versus Milwaukee.

Ozuna will take a seat after starting each of Pittsburgh's previous 10 games and batting .262 with two home runs and eight RBI over that span. The veteran slugger may be beginning to perk up, but he still has a poor .487 OPS and 26.1 strikeout rate through 21 games on the campaign. Ryan O'Hearn is getting a day off his feet as the DH in Ozuna's stead Saturday.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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