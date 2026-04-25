Marcell Ozuna News: Beginning on bench Saturday
Ozuna isn't in the Pirates' starting lineup Saturday versus Milwaukee.
Ozuna will take a seat after starting each of Pittsburgh's previous 10 games and batting .262 with two home runs and eight RBI over that span. The veteran slugger may be beginning to perk up, but he still has a poor .487 OPS and 26.1 strikeout rate through 21 games on the campaign. Ryan O'Hearn is getting a day off his feet as the DH in Ozuna's stead Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcell Ozuna See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks & Props for Thursday, April 232 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge4 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 4 FAAB Results4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcell Ozuna See More