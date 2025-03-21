Marcell Ozuna News: Belts third homer of spring

Ozuna went 1-for-2 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The veteran slugger took Kyle Tyler deep in the fifth inning, giving Ozuna his third long ball of the spring. While his .229 batting average (8-for-35) in Grapefruit League play isn't impressive, Ozuna seems to have his timing down at the plate -- five of those hits have gone for extra bases, and he sports a sharp 4:4 BB:K.