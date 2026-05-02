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Marcell Ozuna News: Blasts third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday against the Reds.

Ozuna went yard in the fifth inning to record his third home run of the season and first since April 18 -- a span of 10 games and eight starts. He continues to hit poorly to begin the year, as he's hit just .118 with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate in his last 10 contests. Ozuna remains Pittsburgh's primary designated hitter, but he has been out of the lineup for three of the team's last seven games and could continue to see his playing time slip.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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