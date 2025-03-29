Fantasy Baseball
Marcell Ozuna headshot

Marcell Ozuna News: Draws three walks Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Ozuna went 0-for-1 with three walks and one strikeout during Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Padres.

Ozuna struck out in the first inning, but he showed more discipline over his next three plate appearances and manage to draw three walks for the fifth time in his major-league career. Ozuna has gone 2-for-7 with six walks and two RBI across the first three games of the season.

