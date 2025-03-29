Marcell Ozuna News: Draws three walks Saturday

Ozuna went 0-for-1 with three walks and one strikeout during Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Padres.

Ozuna struck out in the first inning, but he showed more discipline over his next three plate appearances and manage to draw three walks for the fifth time in his major-league career. Ozuna has gone 2-for-7 with six walks and two RBI across the first three games of the season.