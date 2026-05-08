Marcell Ozuna News: Drills fourth homer
Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Giants.
Ozuna has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with two homers, six RBI and a 4:5 BB:K over his last seven games. The slugger is still digging his way out of a cold start to the season, but he's had fairly steady playing time at designated hitter to do that. He's batting .198 with a .593 OPS, four homers, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and three doubles across 32 contests this year.
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