Marcell Ozuna News: First homer of season in win

Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-0 win over Miami.

After doubling to plate two runs in the third inning, Ozuna had a call on the field overturned by umpire review to give him his first homer of the campaign in the seventh frame. Despite Friday marking his first long ball of 2025, Ozuna is still hitting a strong .286 with five RBI, one double, six runs scored and a whopping 13 walks through 34 plate appearances so far this year.