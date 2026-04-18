Marcell Ozuna News: Homers again Saturday
Ozuna went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Rays.
After batting an abysmal .051 through the Pirates' first 14 games, Ozuna now has hit safely in six straight appearances and has two homers over the last three contests after producing just one extra-base hit prior to Thursday. The 35-year-old might be finding his swing and has boosted his slash line to .185/.254/.292 with two homers, seven RBI, six runs scored and a 6:16 BB:K across 71 plate appearances.
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