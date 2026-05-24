Marcell Ozuna News: Knocks in two more

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Ozuna doubled in the sixth inning to drive in his first run of the day, and he drove in a second on a groundout two frames later. He's hit only .233 since the start of May, though he does have 12 RBI and eight runs scored across 17 games. Ozuna has also started only three of the team's last six games, with Oneil Cruz shifting to DH to allow for Jhostynxon Garcia and Esmerlyn Valdez to play regularly in the outfield.