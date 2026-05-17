Marcell Ozuna News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Ozuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Ozuna started the previous eight games but will head to the bench Sunday after going 5-for-30 (.167 average) with two homers and 13 strikeouts during that stretch. Oneil Cruz will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Jake Mangum (hamstring) mans center field in his return from the IL.
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