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Marcell Ozuna News: On bench again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Ozuna went 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener, dropping his season slash line down to .065/.171/.065 through 35 plate appearances. Brandon Lowe is resting his legs as the designated hitter Tuesday, opening up second base for Nick Gonzales.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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