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Marcell Ozuna News: On bench again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

For the third time in four games, Ozuna will hit the bench after getting off to a porous start to the season. Over 35 plate appearances, the veteran slugger is slashing just .065/.171/.065. Ozuna is still walking at a 11.4 percent clip, and his strikeout rate sits at a manageable 22.9 percent, so he'll have some hope for a turnaround if he can benefit from some better luck on balls in play.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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