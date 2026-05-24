Marcell Ozuna News: On bench for series finale
Ozuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Though he drove in both of the Pirates' runs in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Toronto, Ozuna will find himself on the bench for the third time in six contests for the series finale. The Pirates will deploy Oneil Cruz as their designated hitter in place of Ozuna, who may be fading into a part-time role while he's struggled to a .189/.279/.314 slash line across 179 plate appearances on the season.
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