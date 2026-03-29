Marcell Ozuna headshot

Marcell Ozuna News: Receiving breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Ozuna will receive the afternoon off after he started in both of the Pirates' first two games of the season and went 1-for-9 with a walk. With Ozuna on the bench, Bryan Reynolds will cede left field to Jake Mangum and step into Ozuna's usual spot at designated hitter.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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