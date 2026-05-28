Marcell Ozuna News: Resting during series finale
Ozuna isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Ozuna will retreat to the bench Thursday after going just 2-for-13 with an RBI and six strikeouts through the first three games of the series. Bryan Reynolds will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter in Ozuna's stead, opening up left field for Jhostynxon Garcia.
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