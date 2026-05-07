Marcell Ozuna News: Riding pine Thursday
Ozuna isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona.
Ozuna will get a breather after making five consecutive starts, during which he went 6-for-19 with a homer, five RBI and four runs scored. Oneil Cruz will serve as Pittsburgh's designated hitter in Ozuna's place, opening up center field for Jake Mangum.
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