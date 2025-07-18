Marcell Ozuna News: Sitting again Friday
Ozuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
It's the second straight absence from the lineup and third in the past four games for Ozuna, as Atlanta has prioritized getting catchers Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy in the lineup at the same time. Ozuna's expiring contract makes him a prime candidate to be traded ahead of the July 31 deadline given Atlanta's disappointing 42-53 record.
