Marcell Ozuna News: Sitting amid slump
Ozuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's contest to break a four-game hitless streak, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale versus Baltimore. Bryan Reynolds will rest his legs as the designated hitter, opening up a spot in the outfield for Jake Mangum.
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