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Marcell Ozuna News: Sitting out third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 11:07am

Ozuna isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.

Saturday will mark Ozuna's third consecutive absence from the starting lineup. Konnor Griffin will work as Pittsburgh's designated hitter again while working through a right forearm flexor strain, affording Jared Triolo a start at shortstop.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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