Marcell Ozuna News: Sitting out third straight
Ozuna isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Saturday will mark Ozuna's third consecutive absence from the starting lineup. Konnor Griffin will work as Pittsburgh's designated hitter again while working through a right forearm flexor strain, affording Jared Triolo a start at shortstop.
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