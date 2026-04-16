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Marcell Ozuna News: Slaps three-run homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run during Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

Ozuna has been mired in a big slump to start the season, but he seems to be shaking that off and heating up as of late. The 35-year-old crushed his first home run of the season Thursday, a three-run homer in the fifth that allowed the Pirates to match a four-run inning by the Nationals with one of their own. After having just two hits in the first 10 games, the 14-year veteran has five hits as part of a four-game hit streak.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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