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Marcell Ozuna News: Sliding back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

After a recent two-game benching, Ozuna returned to the starting nine for all three contests of the Pirates' series versus the Cubs over the weekend but went just 1-for-12 with a walk and four strikeouts. Now sitting on a lowly .070/.167/.070 slash line over 48 plate appearances on the season, Ozuna could be in line for a part-time role at designated hitter until he turns a corner at the dish.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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