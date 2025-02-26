Marcell Ozuna News: Slugs first spring homer

Ozuna went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Red Sox.

The veteran slugger took Noah Davis deep in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the spring. Ozuna is heading into the final year of his current contract after Atlanta picked up his $16 million option for 2025 in November, and the 34-year-old could be in line for a big payday next winter despite his age if he puts together another strong campaign -- over the last two seasons, he boasts a .289/.364/.552 slash line with 79 homers and 204 RBI.