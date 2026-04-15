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Marcell Ozuna News: Small signs if improvement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Nationals.

Ozuna drove in one of Pittsburgh's two runs with a single in the first inning. That extended his hitting streak to three games and continued some needed improvement, as he had only two hits across his first 39 at-bats and 10 games. During his modest three-game hit streak, Ozuna has one double, two RBI and a run scored.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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