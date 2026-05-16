Marcell Ozuna News: Tallies fifth homer
Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Phillies.
Ozuna took Aaron Nola deep in the fifth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. While his season-long numbers are still lagging, Ozuna has hit .244 with three homers, eight RBI and eight runs scored across 12 games since the start of May.
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