Marcell Ozuna headshot

Marcell Ozuna News: Tallies fifth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Phillies.

Ozuna took Aaron Nola deep in the fifth inning to record his fifth home run of the season. While his season-long numbers are still lagging, Ozuna has hit .244 with three homers, eight RBI and eight runs scored across 12 games since the start of May.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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