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Marcell Ozuna News: Two RBI in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Thursday against the Cardinals.

Ozuna had been out of the lineup for two of the last three games, and he was bumped down to sixth in the order in his return Thursday. He responded by delivering a two-RBI single in the sixth inning, giving the Pirates a three-run lead. Ozuna has gone just 7-for-35 across his last 10 starts, though he has managed five RBI and four runs scored in that span.

Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates
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