Marcelo Mayer Injury: Drawing closer to Giants debut

Giants manager Tony Vitello said that while Mayer (forearm) isn't expected to come off the 10-day injured list for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, the infielder could be reinstated before the end of that three-game series, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Acquired from the Red Sox on Aug. 3, Mayer last played June 25 before being shut down due to a left forearm stress reaction. The 23-year-old looks to be closing in on his Giants debut, however, going 4-for-8 with a solo home run, a double and a walk since beginning a rehab stint with Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. Mayer is expected to take over as the starting second baseman once he's healthy.