Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer Injury: Lifted from lineup with sore knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Mayer was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to left knee soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox haven't provided further details regarding the severity of the issue, but Mayer will presumably need at least a couple days off to recover from the injury. Mayer has enjoyed a magnificent spring with an .816 OPS and 5:6 BB:K in 27 plate appearances, which appears to have given him the inside track for the Red Sox's everyday second base job.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
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