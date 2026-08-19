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Marcelo Mayer Injury: Tracking toward return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:18pm

Giants manager Tony Vitello indicated Wednesday that Mayer (forearm) could return from the 10-day injured list and make his team debut Monday versus the Reds, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Vitello had previously floated the possibility of Mayer being activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend, and while a return to action for the team's series in Boston hasn't been ruled out, the Giants seem to be leaning toward waiting until the start of a homestand Monday to reinstate the infielder. Mayer has been out since late June with a left forearm stress reaction but has played four rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento, going 6-for-17 with one home run and a 2:9 BB:K while making three starts at second base and one at third base. Once activated, Mayer should be in line for an everyday role in the San Francisco infield.

Marcelo Mayer
San Francisco Giants
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