Marcelo Mayer News: Called up, debuting Game 2

The Red Sox selected Mayer's contract from Triple-A Worcester, and he will start at third base and bat sixth in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Mayer was informed earlier in the day that he was getting called up to the majors and will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Alex Bregman (quad), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Mayer will make his major-league debut in Saturday's nightcap and is expected to be used in multiple positions in the infield. He has an .807 OPS with two steals, nine homers and 43 RBI across 193 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.