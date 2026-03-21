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Marcelo Mayer News: Confirmed as starting 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Mayer will begin the season as the Red Sox's primary second baseman, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cora's announcement comes shortly after he named Caleb Durbin as the team's starter at third base and the Red Sox's decision to option Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester. Mayer has posted just a .710 OPS this spring across 44 plate appearances, but the organization feels he has done enough to win the battle at the keystone. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Andruw Monasterio remain in camp as bench pieces.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
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