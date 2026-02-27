Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer News: Debut worth wait

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 5:32pm

Mayer started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against Atlanta.

Mayer's Grapefruit League debut was worth the wait. In his second at-bat, the lefty-hitting infielder turned on a changeup from Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias for a solo home run to right field. While he defended second base Friday, the 23-year-old is expected to see time at third base, too, as he and Caleb Durbin will toggle between the two positions.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelo Mayer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelo Mayer See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
17 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago
Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades
MLB
Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades
Author Image
Chris Morgan
169 days ago