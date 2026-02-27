Marcelo Mayer News: Debut worth wait
Mayer started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against Atlanta.
Mayer's Grapefruit League debut was worth the wait. In his second at-bat, the lefty-hitting infielder turned on a changeup from Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias for a solo home run to right field. While he defended second base Friday, the 23-year-old is expected to see time at third base, too, as he and Caleb Durbin will toggle between the two positions.
