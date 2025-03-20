Fantasy Baseball
Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer News: Gets start at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 6:55am

Mayer started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Tigers.

Mayer, Boston's shortstop of the future, made his first Grapefruit League start at second base. Until Wednesday, he'd started at shortstop and third base this spring. This move is notable, because Red Sox manager Alex Cora hasn't named a starter at second base yet. One candidate, Vaughn Grissom, was removed from the calculus after he was assigned to minor-league camp Wednesday. It may be unlikely that Mayer, who has yet to take an at-bat at the Triple-A level, wins the job, but the manager insisted to Ian Browne of MLB.com that "everybody has a shot."

