Marcelo Mayer News: Idle against lefty again Sunday
Mayer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Mayer will hit the bench for the second game in a row while the Tigers send another lefty (Framber Valdez) to the mound for the series finale, after two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal took the hill for Detroit on Saturday. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will cover second base Sunday in Mayer's absence.
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