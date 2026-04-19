Marcelo Mayer News: Idle against lefty again Sunday

Mayer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Mayer will hit the bench for the second game in a row while the Tigers send another lefty (Framber Valdez) to the mound for the series finale, after two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal took the hill for Detroit on Saturday. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will cover second base Sunday in Mayer's absence.