Marcelo Mayer News: Impacts win off bench
Mayer entered Thursday's game as a pinch hitter and went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored in a 3-0 win over Cincinnati. He finished the game at second base.
Mayer was held out of the starting lineup against a lefty but got his chance after the Reds' Andrew Abbott was removed. Pinch-hitting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Mayer led off the seventh inning with a double and scored the game's first run. He later led off the ninth with a single that triggered a two-run frame. Red Sox manager Alex Cora plans a three-player platoon at second base with Mayer against righties, while Kiner-Falefa and Andruw Monasterio handle southpaws. Mayer should get his first start Saturday against Reds' right-hander Brady Singer.
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