Marcelo Mayer headshot

Marcelo Mayer News: Likely starter at 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 3:40pm

Mayer is expected to open the regular season as the primary second baseman, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

While Boston manager Alex Cora hasn't said Mayer will be part of the Opening Day roster, all signs point to that being the case. On Thursday, the manager named Caleb Durbin the starter at third base, and the club optioned Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester, which clears a path to second base for Mayer. All that's left is for Cora, who has lauded Mayer's play during Grapefruit League games, to tell the player face-to-face before announcing it to the public.

Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox
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