Marcelo Mayer News: Makes first start at shortstop

Mayer went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

Mayer singled in a run during Boston's three-run fourth inning that gave the Red Sox a brief lead. Sunday marked his first start of the season at shortstop, as he'll be the primary fill-in for the injured Trevor Story (abdomen), who underwent surgery and is not expected back until the second half. Mayer, who entered the game on a 2-for-20 run, is slashing .214/.277/.577 over 47 contests.