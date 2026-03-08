Marcelo Mayer News: Not guaranteed to make roster
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Mayer is "doing a good job" but wouldn't guarantee the young infielder will make the Opening Day roster, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
The 23-year-old is batting just .200 through four spring training games, though one of his two hits was a home run. Mayer struggled to a .228/.272/.402 slash line in 44 regular-season games as he received his first taste of the majors, and the offseason acquisitions of Caleb Durbin and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have resulted in a more crowded infield. If Mayer doesn't win a starting job, the Red Sox could prioritize getting him everyday opportunities in the minor leagues rather than keeping him in the majors as a bench option.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelo Mayer See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base24 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams26 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer169 days ago
-
Sorare MLB
Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades178 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcelo Mayer See More