Marcelo Mayer News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Mayer is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer has a .591 OPS through 15 games this season and is 3-for-26 over his past eight contests. He'll sit in favor of Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Tuesday, who is starting at second base and batting ninth versus Minnesota righty Mick Abel.